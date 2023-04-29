Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15 near Inkom.
A 34-year-old woman from American falls was southbound in a Kia Telluride when an ambulance that was on the side of the road pulled in her lane.
The Kia collided with the ambulance, it rolled with a 68-year-old patient from Chubbuck inside.
The driver and patient in the ambulance were then taken to the hospital by another ambulance.
The three people in the Kia were wearing their seatbelts and were taken by a private vehicle to the hospital.
I-S-P is investigating the accident.
