Today marks one year since the last time Lori Vallow Daybell's daughter Tylee Ryan was seen alive. We take a look back at some of the biggest events surrounding the case in that year.
September 8, 2019
Tylee Ryan visited Yellowstone National Park with her brother JJ Vallow, her uncle Alex Cox and her mother Lori Vallow. This was the last time the teenager was seen alive.
November 5, 2019
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are married in Hawaii.
November 26, 2019
Detective David Stubbs and Lieutenant David Ball conduct a welfare check for JJ at Lori's Rexburg apartment after his grandparents (Larry and Kay Woodcock) reached out to police.
The officers had a body camera which captured audio from the visit:
Officer asks, "Who's the friend he's with?"
Lori responds, "My friend Melanie. Her son has autism. Her name is Melanie Gibb."
We now know this was a lie. Melanie Gibb never had JJ and later admitted this to police.
Officers also spoke to Alex Cox and Chad Daybell who were at the apartment complex that day. Daybell acted as if he did not know Lori well even though she was his wife at the time.
The next day, the couple is gone.
December 1, 2019
The Daybells return to Hawaii. Tylee and JJ are not with them.
December 20, 2019
Police announce the disappearance of Tylee and JJ and ask the public for help.
January 5, 2020
Tylee's older brother Colby Ryan takes to YouTube pleading with Lori to do the right thing.
"You have the power to end this, Colby says. "You have an opportunity to put this all to rest."
January 7, 2020
JJ's grandparents hold a press conference with a reward for information leading to the discovery of the kids.
"We're here to offer a $20,000 reward," says Larry Woodcock. "These are beautiful young children. They're two extremely intelligent young children and we want them back. We want them back in our family."
January 25, 2020
Lori is served in Hawaii with an order to produce the children by the end of the month. She does not.
February 25, 2020
Lori is arrested in Hawaii and held on a $5-million bond.
March 5, 2020
Police bring Lori back to Rexburg.
On that day, the Salt Lake City FBI tweets out the Yellowstone pictures asking the public for additional photos of the kids.
In Madison County, Lori is held on a $1-million bond.
June 9, 2020
Local law enforcement and the FBI searches Chad Daybell's Salem, Idaho property. He is arrested.
Later that night the Rexburg Police Department holds a press conference.
"During the search of his property investigators discovered unidentified human remains," says Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. "An autopsy will be conducted."
The autopsy later confirmed those remains to be of both Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.
Neither Chad nor Lori Daybell have been charged with murder. Lori is scheduled to be arraigned in court later this week in regards to the current felony charges she is facing.
