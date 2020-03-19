We have an update on the hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Pocatello. An arrest has been made and charges to be made.
Bobette Wilhelm went for a bike ride last Friday evening.
Lt. Tony Manu from the Bannock County Sheriff's Office says, "Around 6:45 p.m. she was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle left the scene leaving Miss Whilhem on the side of the road."
Wilhem's family reported her missing.
Monday, her body was found near the scene on Buckskin Road.
Car parts were left behind and law enforcement took to social media and the press asking the public to look for a green SUV or truck with passenger-side damage.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "We would number one like to thank the media and the public."
Dozens of tips came in and in less than 36 hours after Wilhelm was reported missing. Officers had a suspect in mind.
They were able to locate a green GMC truck matching the description and Thursday afternoon, they arrested 38-year-old Tyler Carter of Pocatello. Officers say he was compliant.
Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog says, "Mr. Carter is going to be charged with one count felony leaving the scene of an injury accident. It's a general felony punishable by up to five years and or $5,000 fine."
The investigation is on-going and no further information is being released at this time.
Tyler Carter will most likely have his first appearance in court Friday. If so, a preliminary hearing should be scheduled then.
