Fall has arrived and so has the time to decorate with a pumpkin, and U Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is fully stocked with them
Started by two cousins looking to make some extra cash, has now become a community favorite.
Hay bales, pumpkins, and hot chocolate all signs of fall's arrival and the activities it brings with it.
For over a decade, two cousins have been bringing the joys of fall with the little red barn at U Pick Red Barn.
Chase walker, co-founder, said of the farm, "so we started this 13 years ago, my cousin and I and my uncle Rollie, had an idea that we can have an opportunity to grow pumpkins and have some money we could save up for our missions, for college, and to pay for things in high school."
Starting off with only half an acre to grow pumpkins, the pumpkin patch has grown to now 15 acres and the little red barn has had its own glow-up as well.
Walker told us about the barn, saying "so the barn has been here since like 1936... And we basically re-did the whole inside... It was almost tipped over... We had an engineer come and took over a year to get it straightened back up."
The barn was always present as the two cousins continued to have success with their pumpkin patch as new patrons would come in every year.
From locals that haven't known of the farm, to customers from as far as Jackson and Victor coming to see the entire operation.
The new customers weren't the only changes the barn saw
"This historic red barn has seen many changes throughout its time one of them being with the pumpkins, another one being the chickens also on this farm, and seeing the inside of the barn become a farmers market with hot chocolate and fresh made popcorn."
Unfortunately one tragic change struck the farm, a tractor accident cut short the life of McNeil Walker three years ago.
McNeil has not been forgotten over at the farm, and it clearly shows as he is still there in memory.
"My cousin and I started this, and tomorrow is my cousin's birthday. He was killed in an accident 3 years ago, and so tomorrow we're having a memorial firework show for McNeil and it's going to be super awesome."
While fireworks and fall aren't a usual combination, the thought behind it can make anyone feel like celebrating McNeil's birthday.
The firework show will be held at the pumpkin patch from 8 to 9 pm, hot chocolate will be sold at the event to help keep warm.
