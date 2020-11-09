"So for many of us getting our Christmas tree is a family tradition. And I know were thinking it's not even thanksgiving yet, but for those die-hards you can get your Christmas tree permit now."
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Forest Service, tells us that Christmas tree permits are now available.
Residents can pick them up at the Ranger District offices, vendors, and now for the first time, online.
But there's an even better offer if you have a fourth or fifth grader as Wheeler tells us.
"If you're a U.S. fourth grader or fifth grader, this year since COVID happened, we're offering free Christmas trees for fourth and fifth graders to participate in every kid outdoors program."
Meaning that this year the tree can be on the kids.
The program is meant to get school aged children to get outdoors and to appreciate nature.
The Every Kid Outdoor pass allows the child and their families free entry into all of the National Parks and Monuments, encouraging them to get outside and explore.
Chris Colt, Wildlife Biologist for the Forest Service, explains, "We want to help connect kids and families to nature. So get out, have an adventure looking for a Christmas tree, there is so many benefits to being outside."
Allowing the entire family to get some fresh air during the pandemic.
Colt also talks about the fun of going out and finding your own tree for the holiday season.
"But that's part of the fun, is to take the family and have an adventure out in the forest looking for that perfect Christmas tree you're going to enjoy for six weeks."
Colt tells us that there are four different species used for Christmas trees in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. They include Douglas Firs, Subalpine Firs, Engelmann Spruce, Lodgepole Pine. While, some families even cut down Juniper Trees as Christmas trees, for their aroma.
There are no limitations on smaller trees with the permit, but trees larger than 20 feet are not allowed to be cut down. This is due to the ecological impact that would be created from that tree being cut down.
Both Colt and Wheeler wanted to remind families when they do come out to look for their Christmas trees, that they should always let someone know where they are going in case of an emergency and to always be prepared.
For more information on the Every Kid Outdoor program, click here.
To access the website on where to purchase the Every Kid Outdoor pass, click here.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, click here. For information on Christmas tree cutting, click here.
For a list of participating vendors that sell Christmas tree permits, click here.
For information on where to find your nearest Ranger District office, click here.
As always, with any trip into any of the national lands the Leave No Trace principles apply.
