The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement in Eastern Idaho are looking for a dangerous fugitive.
Authorities are looking for Matthew James Wright, from Fort Hall. According to U.S. Marshals, they have been searching for Wright since Thursday.
Wright is wanted for federal probation violations in connection with his four felony convictions for possession of firearms.
Wright is also a member of the Surenos gang. The U.S. Marshals Service said it is a well-known and violent gang worldwide.
Wright is 5’ 10” and 190 pounds, with multiple tattoos on his face, neck and eyebrows.
The U.S. Marshals believe he is likely in the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall or Blackfoot areas. However, they urge everyone to keep an eye out.
The U.S. Marshals said Wright has a violent history, as well as a history of resisting arrest.
He is considered “super dangerous” by authorities and the Marshals said bringing him in is one of their top priorities.
Anyone who sees Wright should not approach him because he is considered highly dangerous. If you see Wright or know where he might be, call the U.S. Marshals Service at 208-317-2904.
Authorities are urging Wright to turn himself in.
