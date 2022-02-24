Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, LOWER SNAKE PLAIN, AND ADJACENT HIGHLANDS... Light, fluffy snow will continue into the evening with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches likely. Areas from Blackfoot to Pocatello to American Falls could see up to 3 inches, especially on the benches. Slick roads are possible into the evening. Anyone planning to travel this afternoon and evening should prepare for slick conditions and slow travel. Plan extra time to reach your destination, slow down while driving, and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles.