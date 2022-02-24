On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jim Risch issued a statement about Vladimir Putin’s actions in the invasion of Ukraine and the need for passage of his Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (or NYET) Act.
“Anyone who is surprised by Putin’s deadly attack on a sovereign nation has not been paying attention. These are the actions of a madman. My bill, the NYET Act, spells out exactly what should happen today, tomorrow, and what should have happened well before now to stop Putin from doing exactly what he has done. When the Senate reconvenes on Monday, I will do all that I can to see the NYET Act be immediately picked up by the full Senate and passed in short order. Diplomacy has failed. Those of us who called for more definitive action from the Biden Administration and our allies have unfortunately been proven right. We cannot afford to wait any longer, we must take more decisive action.” – U.S. Senator Jim Risch
To read the NYET Act, click here.
