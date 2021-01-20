UK variant still not found in the Gem State

With the arrival of the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 in Wyoming over the past weekend this adds another state to the growing list.
States around the West continue to be added to the list of states that have the new variant such as Wyoming, Utah, and Oregon.
The gem state has not detected a COVID case so far that has been caused by the UK variant.
But given surrounding states already have their first cases it isn't far fetched to think that it already isn't in the state.
Maggie Mann, District Director at Southeast Idaho Public Health, says "It hasn't been detected yet but in talking with our partners around the state, experts in infectious disease, we're pretty confident that it probably has already made it's way here. Just has not been picked up yet on testing."
SIPH also wanted to remind everyone to continue practicing safe habits such as hand washing and wearing a mask to prevent contracting COVID-19.
