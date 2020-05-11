A local community group still continues to meet for coffee while maintaining social distance.
Uncle Jim’s Coffee Group meets daily at the restaurant and averages about 20 to 25 attendees, but because of the COVID-19 crisis they were put on hold for a bit.
Fortunately, the weather warmed up so they were able to start meeting outside and have done so for the past three weeks.
Chris Arbas, Owner, Uncle Jim's Family Dining said, "We've been getting together for coffee for approximately 30 years, most of us have and we couldn't wait to get back together so this is our third time, we sit out here and have coffee and shoot the breeze."
Uncle Jim’s is open for takeout and will begin opening with limited seating on Saturday.
