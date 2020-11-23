Uncle Jim's customers donate more than $1,700 for Baby Anita

Since October, we've been following the recovery of a local baby who was mauled by a neighbor's dog. We've also been following the many fundraisers and efforts led by different community members to raise money for the girl's family. A local business has now raised over $1,700 to help cover Baby Anita's medical costs.
Earlier this month, we also told you about Uncle Jim's restaurant in Pocatello joining the effort to raise money for Baby Anita's many medical expenses. Their effort continues to surpass their fundraising goals.
The staff put out a jar for customers to donate. Originally, the goal was to raise $500. They received over $600 in two weeks. So, the goal was raised to $1,000 and customers shattered it again in two weeks.
As of November 23, customers have donated more than $1,700. Every time the jar is filled. Uncle Jim's staff take the money and deposit in an account at Idaho Central Credit Union which has been set up in the family's name. Anyone can donate by asking their local branch about the AlQattan donation account.
The owner of Uncle Jim's says Anita's parents are two of the nicest people you'd ever meet and the restaurant will continue to help them for as long as customers are willing to donate.
Anita has already had four surgeries and will have eight more within the next year. In her future, it's uncertain how many more surgeries she'll need. Anita's parents want to remind other families to never leave a child alone with an animal; don't do it even if that animal is considered trustworthy.
To learn more about Anita's story, please see the attached articles.
