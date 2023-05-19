WEATHER ALERT

Air Quality Advisory has been extended.

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to impact East Idaho and Western Wyoming.  In fact, the smoke is so bad in the Upper Snake River Plain and Upper Highlands that it's making it unhealthy to breath for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems.  The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended the Air Quality Advisory into Saturday for Madison, Fremont, Clark, and Lemhi Counties.  It is recommended that all individuals in the advisory area limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.  Also, open burning is prohibited during the advisory period.
