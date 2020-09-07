Covid-19 has shined a light on the importance of healthcare, but some front line workers often are uninsured.
A recent study based on data from the American Community Survey revealed that over 600,000 healthcare workers across the United States are uninsured, with personal care aides, nursing assistants, and registered nurses being the most that are uninsured.
Idaho actually finished in the top 3 with the third highest percentage of health care workers uninsured at 12.04%.
Interestingly enough, millennials make up the highest percentage of those without insurance at 41%.
While a majority of health care workers in hospitals have health insurance provided through their employer, personal care aides and health care workers that work in homes find it challenging to get health insurance because the premiums are too high.
For more information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/health-care-worker-health-insurance
