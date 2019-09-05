It was a great turnout for United Way of Southeastern Idaho's Annual Breakfast Bash this morning.
The breakfast was a kickoff for workplace giving, attended by companies that are corporate sponsors that aid in raising money for vital programs United Way supports in the community for A.L.I.C.E.
A.L.I.C.E. stands for the asset limited income constrained but employed population that is struggling to make ends meet and represents 44% of Southeastern Idaho.
Kevin Bailey, CEO, United Way of Southeastern Idaho said, "In terms of you know economic opportunities and trying to help folks advance and especially for students and young families giving and providing opportunities and bringing the community together to really rally around this."
Bailey added that United Way was excited to host this event and to bring members of the community together.
