It was a beautiful day to get outside and get healthy.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho sponsored a community health fair at Caldwell Park Friday afternoon. The fair was set up to bring together multiple health care resources to the people who need them.
Agencies represented at the health fair included the Pocatello Free Clinic, Health West, Walley Mission, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, ISU Department of Health, and more.
BBQ sandwiches were on the menu along with a cotton candy machine. There was also a bounce house for kids to expend a little energy.
Organizers say that it's important to get these resources out to people.
"So we believe in bringing everybody together to advance the health of all of our community,” says UWSUE Director of Health Amy Wuest, “and we have so many amazing nonprofits in this community. We just think it's so important for the community to know what resources are out here and to be able to access those resources at the right time."
This was the first time the United Way of Southeast Idaho hosted a community health fair and they hope to make it an annual event.
