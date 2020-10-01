"We had moved into this building right in the heart of our community in early February," said CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
And then the pandemic changed everything.
"Then a month later things kind of turned upside down with the pandemic," said Bailey.
But due to the postponed grand opening of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Bailey said it was a chance to ask the community about issues affecting them now.
"Before the pandemic we knew that there were some opportunities in our community to really improve things and we had a survey we put out this summer asking families how they were impacted by the pandemic."
Things the community wants to see improvement in include access to affordable housing and shelter, access to mental and primary health care, addressing food insecurity and improving education.
It's this involvement that one of their partners, in ON Semiconductor, says is the reason they support United Way.
"On semiconductor and our pocatello employees have been long time supporters of the Untied Way for decades," says Tammy Olney at ON Semiconductor.
Olney also said the two want to work within the community to do what they can, which is why she believes the partnership with United Way will bring nothing but positive outcomes.
"I think they really dovetail well together and that's why we continue to support them year after year," Olney said.
Bailey says the mission is simple, but it's a mission that can't be done alone.
"We just want more people to know about our mission invite more people to give, volunteer or advocate; to be a part of our mission and really help change our community for the better we need it more than ever right now," said Bailey.
