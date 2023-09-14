As the sun came up Thursday morning, the smell of breakfast on the griddle filled Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Lookout Point was the place for the annual United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s Kickoff Breakfast. The event was not only a fundraiser to help the organization’s giving campaign, but also served to thank the many volunteers and community partners of the United Way.
One of the programs of the organization is A.L.I.C.E. which helps working families whose incomes are above the federal poverty level, but need help making ends meet. The morning concluded with check presentations from Idaho State University, Citizens Community Bank, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the Portneuf Health Trust.
