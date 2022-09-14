United Way of Southeastern Idaho hosted its annual campaign kick-off breakfast Tuesday morning.
The breakfast event was held at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion.
Breakfast was catered by 'Thanks a Brunch' food truck with pancakes served at the event.
Each dollar from the event goes to United Way's 'Community Giving Campaign,' which supports local non-profit programs that help Southeastern Idaho families in need.
The campaign breakfast is a chance to announce and celebrate United Way's annual fund-raising campaign as well as honor its non-profit partners and friends.
"You know 'Teaming up for Tomorrow' is our new theme for this next couple of years, because it does take more the just, you know, the nine of us in our office to really rally around these families. Last year we helped over 26,000 households through these programs become more stable and this year we want to help even more," says Wendi Ames, Director of Donor and Community Engagement for United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
At the event, they announced that the three pillars for their 'Teaming up for Tomorrow' program are curiosity, passion, and empathy.
