The United Way of Southeastern Idaho and their subset, Women United, are collecting welcome home kits.
Their goal is to pack 100 baskets full of things such as dishes, towels or cleaning supplies for someone just starting out or who have fled a violent situation.
They will then distribute those baskets to their community partners who will get them into the hands of those who need them.
They will be collecting items until Friday July 15th.
"When somebody is just entering a situation where they're finally getting a place of their own or they're moving from one situation to another situation, you know the priority in the mind is just secure the place and we don't really often think about all the things that come with successful independent living, which is all of these house-warming type items, and so we feel that is extremely important to successful housing for people," says Shantay Bloxham, CEO, United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho is also hosting an open house to welcome Shantay Bloxham as the news Chief Executive Officer.
The open house will be today at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavillion from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
