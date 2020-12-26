University of Utah running back and the 2020 PAC-12 offensive freshman of the year, Ty Jordan has died.
Utah Football confirmed his passing in a tweet Saturday. Several reports claim Jordan died after a shooting Friday night in Denton, Texas, near Dallas, but details are scarce at the moment. The shooting is believed to be accidental.
Jordan became Utah's star out of the backfield in 2020, racking up 597 yards and six touchdowns in just five games this season. He ranked second nationally among FBS freshman in total yards per game with 144.6.
University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan released a statement saying he and Head Coach Kyle Wittingham were working closely with the team to provide support for those grieving the loss.
He was just 19-years-old.
