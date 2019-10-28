UPDATE:The Rexburg Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing BYU-Idaho student has been found. Police say that foul play is not at work in this case.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police and a family are asking for help looking for a missing teenager in Rexburg.
According to his sister, 19-year-old James Vasseur has been depressed and suicidal, and hasn't been seen since Thursday night.
Vasseur's roommate saw him leave Thursday to visit his sister in Utah, only bringing his sweater and brown leather satchel.
He never arrived in Utah, doesn't have a car and his cell phone has been turned off.
His sister says Vasseur bought rope for what he said was a Halloween costume Wednesday, and she believes he brought it with him.
His family also says that according to his bank, he hasn't used any money since Thursday afternoon.
"We're trying to keep hope but it's breaking everyone apart,” says Kelly Leishman, Vasseur’s sister.
“He's been suicidal in the past and we're just really praying for the best...praying for anything right now to just find him."
Vasseur was last seen around the Paul Mitchell hair school.
He is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.
He has brown eyes and short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black and grey zip up hoodie and dark jeans.
