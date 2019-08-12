UPDATE:
According to authorities, police recovered the body of 53 year-old Bradley Miller of Pocatello on Monday morning.
The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff's Office:
At approximately 12:45pm this afternoon, the Power County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a male who dove into the water at the American Falls Reservoir and had not resurfaced. Power County Deputies, Power County EMS, and Search and Rescue Dive Team were dispatched to the area. After assessing the situation, Power county Marine Patrol, and Bingham County Search and Rescue were also contacted to assist in the search.
At this time, the victim, Bradley Miller, 53, of Pocatello, has not been located. At this point, the mission has shifted to a recovery effort. The family of Mr. Miller has been notified. We will update this press release as more pertinent information becomes available.
