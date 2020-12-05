The U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement have found a dangerous fugitive on the run.
Matthew James Wright, from Fort Hall was caught around 1 a.m. this morning.
Authorities found him around the 200 block of Jefferson in Pocatello where he and another man were in a stolen truck.
Pocatello police tried to pull them over but they took off and ended up crashing the truck.
Both ran off on foot.
They caught Wright, but are still looking for the guy who was with him.
Details on the man who was with Wright are still under investigation.
Authorities said they had a lot of help from the public and wanted to thank them for their assistance.
The U.S. Marshal Service says they want everyone to "rest easy" now that Wright is back in custody.
