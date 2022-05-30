UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, the endangered child has been found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police Asking for Help in Locating Endangered Twin Falls Girl
Idaho State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert out of Twin Falls.
Police say that 7-year-old Christina E. Juliette was last seen around the 400 block of Bluebell Avenue in Twin Falls around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.
She is 3’1” with brown hair and black eyes, and was last seen wearing pink, purple, and white pants, and see-through rainbow shoes.
If you have seen Juliette, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.
