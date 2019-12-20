Update: Family of man killed in NBCFD construction accident to get new home

A developer, local builders and community members all come together to build a home for the Galo family after the family's patriarch died in a construction accident.
In August, the North Bannock County Fire District's station collapsed during construction. Ben Galo from Pocatello died in the accident.
His friends and family says Galo was known for helping others, and now it's time to help his family.
Today the Building Contractors Association of Southeast Idaho announced a partnership with the City of Chubbuck, local builders, and other organizations which will work to build the Galo family a new home.
Executive Director of BCASEI Deloy Stuart says, "We've had a number of people ask us if they can donate and we have opened up an account at Citizens Community Bank and it's just called Project New Day."
The Galo home will be located in the New Day development in Chubbuck. The home will be 1,600 square feet with six rooms (one for each child and mother).
The project is expected to kick into full gear this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.