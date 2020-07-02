UPDATE: Firefighters continue to battle the Howe Peak Fire which has grown to 1,500 acres.
ID33 has reopened from US26 junction to Howe. While the wind has shifted away from Howe, residents are now asked to be ready to evacuate if the fire behavior changes.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A wildfire is threatening the town of Howe in Butte County. The Howe Peak Fire is now at 1,000 acres and growing.
The Butte County Sheriff is coordinating the evacuation of the town near Highway 33 which is closed to the junction of Highway 26.
Rocky Mountain Power has shut off power to Howe.
Firefighters are aggressively engaging the fire on the ground with the assistance of air resources.
