Update in the Demolition and Future Plans for Bonneville Elementary School

A salvage crew clears the historic Bonneville Elementary School before demolition.
Mark Dahlquist, Executive Director of Neighborworks Pocatello, said "we were very transparent with our plans to remove that building and make it into some housing."
As plans to tear down an iconic yet abandoned building in Pocatello begins, the future plans look bright for the city.
With affordable housing being an issue for many citizens, neighborworks believes that this new development should help.
Dahlquist mentioned that, "we think that that development inside the city limits and what we call infill development, is really great for the community."
But what kind of affordable housing will be developed in this area?
Dahlquist answered,
"they'll be housing units versus an apartment complex and will be something that we think will just be very congruent and complimentary of the neighborhood."
Giving home owners the option to buy a new house within the $150,000 range.
Mark also mentions how the Bonneville development helps save the community money.
"One really great asset with this development is the location and we're using existing infrastructure which is just a lot economical and not taxing on our municipal systems."
The one pressing question that many might have is how is the pandemic affecting the plans for the new Bonneville development.
Mark says that plans look to continue forward without a hitch.
"You know frankly it has not slowed down, that our plans are to really move forward full steam ahead."
Further planning for the Bonneville development site will be held in the summer.
Details such as what type of housing, grant approval, and more will be released during that time frame.
