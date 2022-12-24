UPDATE: Idaho State Police have identified the person who is said to have hit the ITD snowplow. This incident is still under investigation.
ORIGIONAL STORY: Idaho State Police Troopers are investigating a vehicle collision that happened Friday, December 23 between a pickup truck and a snowplow.
The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on U.S. 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County.
An Idaho Transportation Department snowplow was working in the passing lane when an unidentified pickup truck passed on the right, clipping the wing of the snowplow, rendering it out of service. The suspect truck is described as a silver dually crew-cab pickup. The driver did not stop or attempted to contact the snowplow driver.
If you were in the area and saw what happened or know something about the incident, contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-528-3408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.