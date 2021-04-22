Firefighters worked late into the evening yesterday to get a handle on the Lavaside fire outside of Firth.
Fire activity decreased this morning but has picked up as winds increased.
Firefighters are working to secure the edges of the fire to keep structures safe.
Sixty firefighters are aggressively engaging the Lavaside Fire to protect structures. Strong winds from the south pushed the fire north creating extreme fire behavior.
he fire has predominately burned private land.
So far, officials say it has mostly burned grass, brush and juniper on flat terrain.
Evacuations are being handled by the Bingham County Sheriff.
Full containment is expected by Saturday evening. As of Thursday evening, 25 percent of the fire has been contained.
Around 2:00 pm Thursday afternoon some evacuations had begun.
And as of 8:00 p.m., there was about 1,100 acres actively burning.
