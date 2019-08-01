In May, Villano's Italian restaurant in Old Town Pocatello closed it's doors indefinitely after the owner, Lisa Villano, underwent emergency surgery. Today, the doors are open and Lisa is back at work celebrating her recovery.
The Villano family serves up heart-shaped pizza to the medical team that saved Lisa's life.
Villano says, "We feel so lucky to have these people [medical team members] in Pocatello."
Lucky, it's how the entire Villano family feels right now.
When Lisa arrived at the emergency room a team of medics spent over an hour preforming CPR to revive her but before she went into surgery, her heart stopped again.
Doctors told the Villano family Lisa wasn't going to make it but after meeting her 10-year-old son, surgeons went back to work.
Portneuf Medical Center Chief of Cardiac Surgery Jacob DeLaRosa says, "Her little son started crying and he said, 'My mom, my mom,' and that just put us all, we were going to do whatever it took."
After nearly six hours in surgery, Lisa's operation was a success. It's that success that brings a team of nearly 20 people to Villano's Italian restaurant.
The Villanos decided to throw a pizza party for the medical team that helped save Lisa's life. For Lisa and her family, this is the first time they have met many of those team members.
Lisa and the Villano family are grateful to those who saved Lisa's life and they are also thankful for the many people who stepped in to save their restaurant.
Villano says, "They are more than employees. They really did keep us here and they did it with no money. We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't even know how much longer I even had and they were bound and determined, along with all of Pocatello."
For a few members of the community who came to the family's aid, heart-shaped pizza was a delicious way for the Villano family to show its gratitude.
From the emergency room to the operating room, nearly 20 people had their hands involved in mending a broken heart and keeping a family whole.
