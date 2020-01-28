In November we told you about a local mom who was getting the gift of a new smile. Tonight, we have an update on the story.
Hannah Lyngar says, "I'm used to doing this number [covers mouth with hand] if I'm going to laugh or if I'm going to smile. I cover my mouth because I don't want to gross someone out or have them go, 'Ew! What's wrong with you?'"
Twenty-seven-year-old Hannah Lyngar is a mother of four. When she started having kids she began to lose her teeth.
Lyngar says, "With my girls I had hyperemesis gravidarum. So, I was in morning sickness in extreme overdrive."
The acid from vomiting so frequently ate away at her teeth. That's why Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho (and some other local oral specialists in Pocatello) is stepping in to help.
Nearly 500 people applied for their Second Chance program last year in hopes of winning a new smile. Out of all the applicants, something about Lyngar stuck out.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho's Dr. Mark Baker says, "I think she is a delightful lady. I think she is very appreciative for this opportunity, very grateful and it's very heartwarming to see."
Meeting Lyngar, it's easy to see that she is a happy person. However, it isn't always so easy to stay positive.
Lyngar says, "I've had lots of rude comments from people who don't know me, don't know my story, and that is more upsetting to me."
For Lyngar, Tuesday morning marks the beginning of the end of those rude comments as she goes in for full oral reconstruction.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho's Dr. Shawn Jepsen says, "We will be removing all of her teeth. After we remove all the teeth, we will smooth the bone and correct the bone so that it can have dental implants."
It's a big surgery and brings mixed emotions.
Lyngar says, "I'm excited. I am so nervous. This is life changing."
The surgery lasts around four hours. At the end of it, she will have a new set of dentures. Now, these dentures are only going to be temporary as her implants need a few months to heal."
Sage Dental's Dr. Kyle Siemen says, "She'll wear those dentures, those teeth, as a temporary for about four to six months while the dental implants heal."
After that, Lyngar will return to the chair to have her permanent teeth placed. When it's all done, Lyngar hopes to have a new-found confidence while doing her job.
Lyngar says, "I'm out here trying to raise decent human beings who are respectful, and responsible, and treat people kindly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.