UPDATE: Police say that the missing man has been found safe.
ORIGINAL Story: The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly male who has dementia.
Larry L. Robertson, an 81-year-old male walked away from Applebee’s at 635 N. Utah Ave. between 5:00 pm. and 6:00 p.m. Mr. Robertson is visiting the area and family members called 911 when he did not return to his hotel and they were unable to locate him.
Mr. Robertson was last seen on foot and was wearing blue jeans, a royal blue jacket and a blue shirt under the jacket.
If you have seen Mr. Robertson or know his current whereabouts, please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.