UPDATE: Emily Andrus was found safe at Constitution Park.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a local missing teen.
Pocatello Police confirmed to KPVI that they are looking for missing 13-year-old Emily Andrus.
Police say she is a missing person runaway.
KPVI spoke to her father Josh Andrus who said that the last time he saw Emily was early Wednesday morning.
He says she was wearing a maroon sweatshirt with black sweatpants with a red design and white 'Air Walk' high tops.
She has blond hair buy may have colored it.
She's about 5 foot and 110 pounds.
Her father says he believes she is still in the area.
If you have any information regarding Emily's whereabouts, call the Pocatello Police Department.
