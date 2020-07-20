Update on 'Chinese Peak Fire'

A follow-up to a local fire that started Sunday afternoon on the southeast side of Pocatello.
The ‘Chinese Peak Fire’ started on Sunday around 3:00 p.m.
BLM officials say it started on private ground and burned almost 1,500 acres.
Structures threatened in the fire were radio towers, powerlines, and homes near the fire were put on alert.
Five engines, a helicopter, two BLM dozers, four hand-crews and multiple air tankers worked on the fire.
“Wind is always an issue here in East Idaho. Our fires are very much wind driven and especially up on these slopes, these foothills in the Pocatello area. We have a lot of cheat-grass and that’s basically like coating the hills with gasoline, makes fire very easy to run and with a little extra push of wind which we are too familiar with in East Idaho, it’s a good recipe for fires to move very fast, grow very quickly,” says Kelsey Griffee, BLM.
BLM officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
As of Monday the fire is 30 percent contained and they expect to have it fully contained by 7:00 p.m. Monday evening.
