Update on 'Chinese Peak Fire'

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT), 413 (BELOW 6000 FT), 422 (BELOW 6000 FT), 425, AND 427 (BELOW 6000 FT)... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON (2 PM MDT) THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING (11 PM MDT). * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT), 413 (BELOW 6000 FT), 422 (BELOW 6000 FT), 425, AND 427 (BELOW 6000 FT). * THUNDERSTORMS...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FROM MONSOON MOISTURE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH. WILL START IN MID AFTERNOON IN OUR SOUTHWEST AND MOVE NORTHWARD INTO THE EVENING. * PRECIPITATION...TRACE TO LESS THAN 0.10 OF RAIN. * OUTFLOW WINDS...OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE VICINITY OF THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&