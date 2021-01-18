Update on Idaho gas prices

Gas prices in the Gem State have changed very little in the past week.
According to Gas Buddy, gas prices for the entire state have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon averaging $2.20.
For the towns of Pocatello and Idaho Falls slight changes have been noted.
An increase for gas prices in the Gate City has risen by almost 1 cent since last week leaving us paying $2.17 at the pump.
While in Idaho Falls the opposite occurred with gas falling nearly a cent having us paying $2.09.
Gas prices are projected to trend upwards as the vaccine continues to roll out.
