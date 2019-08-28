Update on Pocatello Alley Shooting

In July, the Pocatello Police Department arrested Steven Holmes in relation to an alleyway shooting. Today, Holmes reappeared in court.
Holmes allegedly shot a Pocatello couple in their car after the couple refused to lend him a cigarette lighter on July 30, 2019.
Two weeks ago, he appeared in court for his preliminary hearing. However, the hearing was pushed back due to scheduling needs of both the defense and the prosecution. Today, Holmes was back in court for that new preliminary date.
At the hearing, his attorney requested an 18-211 evaluation be completed before continuing and the prosecution agreed.
According to the Idaho State Legislature an 18-211 evaluation "is a diagnosis or evaluation of the mental condition of the defendant."
Holmes is scheduled to report back to court on September 25, 2019. He was returned back to the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.