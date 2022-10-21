The Pocatello Police Department says that through further investigation, they were able to determine that an incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in earlier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
On Thursday Pocatello Police reported that they were investigating a possible abduction of a juvenile.
