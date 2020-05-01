Update on the Demolition of Bonneville Elementary School

Earlier this week we updated you on the status for the demolition of Bonneville Elementary School and on Friday morning demolition of the school has begun.
The historic building is being torn down after sitting vacant for the past two decades.
Now the lot is being used for affordable housing units in the Bonneville neighborhood, with the support of the neighborhood fully behind it.
