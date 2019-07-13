From BLM News Release:
Twenty Mile Fire
Firefighters worked through the night suppressing the fire, achieving 50% containment. There is dozer line around the fire perimeter and the fire has been mapped at 191 acres. This morning crews are working to finish securing the fire perimeter and are mopping up hot spots before storms pass over the area bringing strong winds and testing containment. Fire managers expect to call the Twenty Mile Fire contained this evening.
Start Date: July 12, 2019, approx. 8:30 p.m.
Location and Jurisdiction: 22 miles west of Idaho Falls, Hwy 20 mile marker 284 on BLM.
Cause: Lightning.
Fire Size: 191 acres
Percent Contained: 50%, containment estimated for 7/13/19 8 p.m. Control estimated for 7/14/19 8 p.m.
Fire Behavior: Smoldering.
Fuels and Terrain: Grass and brush. Terrain is flat.
Fire Crews/Resources: 4 engines and 1 dozer (BLM).
Structures Threatened: No structures threatened.
Evacuations: No evacuations.
Closures: No closures.
