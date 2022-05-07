On Saturday, the City of Pocatello released a statement saying that one of the two officers who were shot early Thursday morning has been released from the hospital.
The second officer remains in the hospital recovering from their injuries.
The Pocatello Police Department and the City of Pocatello want to thank the public for their continued support.
