UPDATE: The couple, a husband and wife, were shot in the torso in an alleyway on 10th Avenue. Both were taken to Portneuf Medical Center around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday and the hospital has confirmed the male victim was treated and released. As of 3:30 this afternoon, the female victim is still in critical condition.
UPDATE: Police have released the name of the shooting suspect. Police have arrested 32-year-old Steven I Holmes on two counts of aggravated battery, with a weapon enhancement, in connection with a shooting.
UPDATE: Pocatello Police have arrested an adult male and charged him with two counts of aggravated battery, with a weapon enhancement, in connection with a shooting.
Tursday at 12:45 pm.m, Pocatello Police dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a shooting in the alley behind 424 N 10th Ave in Pocatello. Witnesses provided suspect information and began first aid on the victims.
Officers located an adult male and an adult female, seated in a car in the alley behind 424 N. 10th Ave. Both victims had gunshot wounds to their torsos. The victims were transported to Portneuf Medical Center.
Officers quickly located the suspect in the immediate area. He was detained and questioned. Officers located the weapon used in the shooting and the adult, male suspect was arrested.
UPDATE: Police have sent out an automated message asking people in the area to keep an eye out for a gun and if they find one, contact police.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pocatello Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue.
Police say that a person of interest has been detained. The public is being asked to avoid the area. More details will be provided as they become available.
