UPDATE 5/10/22 6:30 p.m.: Pocatello Police said Officer Demetrius Amos was shot three times - once in the abdomen, once in the face and once in the neck. Chief Roger Schei said one bullet went through his neck and down into his chest. Amos is still in the hospital.
Schei said Amos is a former Idaho State University football player. He has been with PPD for six years and is currently a member of the SWAT team.
Officer Mackenzie Handel was shot once in the abdomen. He was released from the hospital Saturday and is recovering at home.
According to Schei, Handel is a Marine Corps veteran and is currently a taser instructor with PPD.
Around 1:40 a.m. on May 5, officers responded to a disturbance call on East Bridger Street. When they arrived they found Todd Brewer in the yard and he raised a rifle at them. Officers fired their weapons and Brewer ran to a nearby alleyway. Officers followed and more shots were fired by both law enforcement and Brewer.
After Handel and Amos were shot, other officers on scene took them to the hospital in the backs of patrol cars rather than waiting for an ambulance. A move, which Chief Schei said, saved their lives.
Schei said there were 19 PPD officers who responded to the shooting, including five trainees who were just in their third day in the field. Schei also credited the four dispatchers who helped with the incident.
"I'm telling you that all of these people kept their composure in the face of adversity, he said. "And their actions, from the reports that I've read and the videos I've seen, were nothing short of heroic. They are the bravest of the brave."
Though the officers injuries were very serious, Schei said the situation could have been much worse.
Schei said good training, good equipment and good leadership are why they had the outcome they did.
"It just gives you a realization of how dangerous this job really is," he said.
The Pocatello Police Department thanked the public for all of their support during this time. It also asked the public to please respect the privacy of the injured officers and their families.
Schei said for those wanting to help with medical expenses for the officers, you can contact the Fraternal Order of Police Portneuf Valley Lodge 13 to donate through them.
When it comes to increasing violence and danger, Schei also had a message - and a challenge - for the community.
"Get out and talk to your neighbors, get out and talk to your community. Get to know each other," he said. "Don't be so quick to be angry with people. Don't be so quick to take to a gun or take to violence. The thing is we live in this day and age where we're so divided as people and that needs to stop. That needs to end."
ORIGINAL STORY: The Pocatello Police Department has released the names of the two officers who were shot after responding to a disturbance call in the early morning hours of May 5.
Officers responded to a disturbance at 941 East Bridger Street in Pocatello around 1:40 Thursday morning.
During an interaction with the suspect, who police identified as Todd V. Brewer, gunfire was exchanged.
Officer Demetrius Amos, who has been a Pocatello Police Officer for six years, was struck three times. He is still recovering in the hospital.
Officer Mackenzie Handel, who has been a Pocatello Police Officer for four years, was struck by one rifle round and has been released from the hospital.
Brewer is still recovering in the hospital and is facing multiple charges when he is transferred from the hospital to the Bannock County Jail.
