A suspect who fled the scene of a deadly shootout with law enforcement Saturday night has surrendered to police.
It began with U.S. Marshals pursing a vehicle with a wanted man inside. The vehicle crashed behind the Pocatello Police Department.
Two males exited the vehicle. One of the men engaged law enforcement with shots being fired. He died from gunshot wounds.
The incident did not involve Pocatello police officers.
The second male fled the scene. That man was identified as Richard “Rocky” Iverson.
He surrendered peacefully to Bingham County Deputies and was placed into custody.
