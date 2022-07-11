UPDATE: After an extensive attempt to contact the suspect who was believed to have been hiding in the residence, officers entered the residence around 11:00 p.m.
A search of the residence revealed that the suspect had fled from the residence prior to officers arrival.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pocatello Police are currently dealing with a barricaded subject at the Yellowstone Townhomes at 1066 Yellowstone Avenue, next to Winco.
Multiple officers were on scene Monday night, as well as members of the SWAT team.
Police could be heard over a loudspeaker trying to the person inside the apartment, asking that person to communicate with them.
PPD did not say why the person was barricaded in the apartment. More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
For now, Pocatello Police are asking the public to stay from the area until the situation is resolved.
