Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Arco-Mud Lake Desert and the Lower Snake River plain, including American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, and Shelley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions on all but the major interstates. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&