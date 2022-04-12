UPDATE: As of 3:45 p.m., power has been restored to the affected Idaho Power Customers.
ORIGINAL STORY: Over 1,000 Idaho Power customers and dozens of businesses along Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello are without power.
Also out are traffic signal lights along Yellowstone Ave. at the intersections of Pearl Street and E. Cedar Street.
The outage began around 1:00 p.m. and Idaho Power crews are working to restore power, focusing their work near the tree line next to Hiline Road and El Rancho Blvd.
If you are driving and approach a traffic signal that is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
