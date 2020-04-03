UPDATE: Idaho Power has restored power to 400 homes in Pocatello.
ORIGINAL STORY: Idaho Power crews are working to restore power to around 400 homes in the Buckskin area of Pocatello east of Interstate-15.
This outage includes KPVI's antenna. Homes that receive our signal over-the-air will not be able to watch our programming. Idaho Power are working to have power restored by 6:30am.
