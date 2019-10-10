Northwest Broadcasting announced today that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.
- Blackfoot
For years, local officials have pushed for another Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. And now, one that's coming to Blackfoot is another step closer to completion. Read more
Kade Garner
- Pocatello
Patrons of Marshall Public Library now have a new free way to stream movies. Read more
Michael Autovino
- Pocatello
Today, a press conference was held to announce an initiative to merge the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck. Read more
Kade Garner
- By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The forest in and around one of the nation's top ski destinations is in trouble from an ongoing combination of unusually warm temperatures, drought, wildfires, insect invaders and pathogens, officials say. Read more
- Pocatello
- By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
