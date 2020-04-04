Information provided by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies, Search and Rescue, and Air Idaho Rescue were able to resume operations this morning and recover the victim from yesterday's avalanche, 46 year old Robert Kincaid of Victor Idaho.
At the time of the avalanche, a party of approximately 10 riders, including Kincaid, were riding together in the Austin Canyon area. While one rider went to call for help, others in the party immediately began probing and searching for Kincaid with the assistance of 6 other riders that arrived to the area.
After approximately 2 1/2 hours of searching, Kincaid was located and despite first aide efforts could not be resuscitated. It was determined that Kincaid was wearing an avalanche beacon but it was not activated at the time of the avalanche. Its unclear at this time why the beacon was not activated.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is saddened by this tragedy and the effect its had on the Kincaid family and their friends. Again we remind those who winter recreate to always be prepared for emergencies, be aware of current conditions before you go, and stay away from avalanche prone areas that are dangerous for riders and rescue personnel.
Previous story can be found here: Snow machine rider feared lost in avalanche
