On 2/19/2020 at approximately 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of Taco Bell, 1159 South 5th Avenue, for a report of five to six males battering another male. Pocatello Police dispatch received a second call from a resident in the area that said he heard a single gunshot. The individuals involved in the disturbance immediately fled the area before officer arrival. Investigating officers located a magazine for a handgun and a single spent shell casing in the alley behind the River of Life Church, 1211 South 5th Avenue.
Officers canvased the neighborhood, but were unable to locate any eyewitnesses to the discharge of the weapon, or anyone that was involved in the disturbance. At this time there have not been any reports that anyone was injured. Idaho State University sent out an alert due to the close proximity of the incident to the ISU campus.
If members of the community have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6142. This incident is still under investigation.
BREAKING: Possible shooting near ISU
Just before 10:00 p.m. Idaho State University sent emails, text messages, and automated phone calls to students to warn them of a reported shooting nearby.
The email says:
"PPD reports a shooting at the Taco Bell on 5th and Humbolt. Suspects have not been identified. Stay clear of the area. Updates will be provided."
A small number of Pocatello police officers are currently patrolling the alleyway behind the restaurant.
Taco Bell and surrounding businesses are open and operating as usual.
Around 10:00 p.m. ISU sent an update to students:
"PPD advises no one injured at Taco Bell on 5th and Humbolt in Pocatello. If you have any information, contact the Pocatello Police."
