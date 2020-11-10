UPDATE: 11/10/20 8:20 p.m.
The Teton School District will be going entirely remote beginning Monday, Nov. 16.
The change comes after Eastern Idaho Public Health moved Teton County into the red or "critical" risk level on Tuesday night due to the increased number of coronavirus cases.
Students will continue virtual learning until at least Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25, at which point the school board will re-assess the situation.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Some changes are coming for the Teton School District 401.
At its meeting on Monday, the board of trustees discussed its reopening plan and the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.
The county is currently in the orange, or high risk, level and could be moved to a critical level by the end of the week.
Because of that, the board made some changes to the learning schedule.
Tuesday remained a regular school day for those doing in-person learning. At the end of the day, the district said students will be sent home with Chromebooks, hotspots and other necessary learning materials.
Staring Wednesday, Nov. 11, all schools will transition to an alternate day learning model.
That means students with last names starting A-K will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, then do online learning Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students with last names L-Z will attend in-person classes Tuesday/Thursday, then do remote learning on Monday/Wednesday.
All students will do online learning from home on Fridays. Students learning remotely from home must log in every day for attendance.
The school district added that it is also working to keep families attending together. So if siblings in the same household both attend school, the last name of the oldest student will determine which group all younger siblings fall into.
According to the school district, if Eastern Idaho Public Health moves the county into the critical stage, schools will transition to all virtual learning. That could potentially happen as soon as Monday, Nov. 16.
Parents will be notified by school principals about the change in status, should that occur.
Students enrolled in the district can continue to receive free breakfasts and lunches. For non in-person days, parents must sign-up for these meals for each child.
Questions can be directed to the Teton School District.
