UPDATE: The Hayden Fire is now at 1,500 acres and zero-percent contained.
A fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest is now up to 400 acres.
The Hayden Fire is 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles north-west of Leadore in the Leadore Ranger District. Officials say it is zero-percent contained. Two engines, two helicopters and single engine air tankers are on scene. On Thursday, a Type II Incident management Team will join with forest officials.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.